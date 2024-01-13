Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.32% of Genasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 146,826.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

About Genasys

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

