Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $73.80 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

