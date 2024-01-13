Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,250 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT opened at $21.10 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

