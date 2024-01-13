Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 3,163 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

About Roku



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

