Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Matson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

