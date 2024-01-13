Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

