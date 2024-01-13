Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,315.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,127 shares of company stock worth $4,797,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $36.43 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

