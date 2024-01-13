Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of DKNG opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

