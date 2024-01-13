Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $224,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

