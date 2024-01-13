Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $267,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $909.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $809.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.59. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.28 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

