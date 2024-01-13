Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $277,000 Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 282.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $44,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $35,615.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,140 shares of company stock worth $751,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $828.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

