Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $483.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

