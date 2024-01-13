Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.