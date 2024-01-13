Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $221,000 in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.31% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

FID stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

