Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $245,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

