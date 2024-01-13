Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $255,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 279,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

