Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $522.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.