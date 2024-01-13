Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $220,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

