Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $229,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

PBF stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

