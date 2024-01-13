Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.