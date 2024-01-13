Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 253,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 161,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.34 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

