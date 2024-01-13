Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

AMPH opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares in the company, valued at $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

