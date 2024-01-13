Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MKL stock opened at $1,429.84 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,399.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

