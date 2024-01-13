Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 186,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

