Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,054.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

