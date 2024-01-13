Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,650 iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

BATS:DIVB opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

