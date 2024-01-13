Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,266,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $105.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

