Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,314 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.