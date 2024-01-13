Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,596 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.95 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

