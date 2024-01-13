Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,726 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

