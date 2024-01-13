Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,194 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.8 %

MOS stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

