Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,582 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

JVAL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

