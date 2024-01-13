Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 620 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RCL opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.