Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 770 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Davis Select International ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

