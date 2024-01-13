Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $244,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

