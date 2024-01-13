Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
