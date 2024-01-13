Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

BN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.56 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.