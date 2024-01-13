Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hess by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hess by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

HES opened at $141.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

