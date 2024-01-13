Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,458,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

