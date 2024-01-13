Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.