SWAN Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,183 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.3% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

