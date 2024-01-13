SWAN Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.