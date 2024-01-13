TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:TAL opened at $12.11 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
