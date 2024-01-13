Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

