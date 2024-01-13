The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $117.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

