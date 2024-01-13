The PNC Financial Services Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 72,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 5,391 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.