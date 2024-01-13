Thomas Aj Frank Sells 12,827 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

On Monday, October 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92.

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

