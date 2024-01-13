Traders Buy High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 41,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 31,729 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.55 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

