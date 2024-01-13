Traders Buy Large Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the average volume of 2,664 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

