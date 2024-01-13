Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Gold Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,499 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,292 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

