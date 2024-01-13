Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 184,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 130,708 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

KRE opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

